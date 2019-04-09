Saskatoon pothole patching crews using hot-mix asphalt for road repairs

Pothole patching crews are getting started with hot-mix asphalt in Saskatoon.

The City of Saskatoon’s acting director of roadways, fleet and support Brodie Thompson said on April 9 they’re officially in spring cleaning mode with sweepers moving through high-traffic priority streets and crews filling broken pavement.

“Thinking about potholes, the great news this spring is that roads are overall pretty smooth thanks to all the road rehabilitation the city’s been investing in,” Thompson said in a press release.

“This summer, we will focus more of our energy on proactive treatments such as crack sealing to prevent potholes and deterioration of our roads.”

Permanent repairs of over 1,000 road cuts due to underground utility work will start next week.

Over the next four weeks, people will notice sweepers along priority streets, business improvement districts, as well as on medians and boulevards. This phase aims to clean up debris left over from winter and reduce dust.

Residential street sweeping across Saskatoon is scheduled to start on May 6.

To allow for curb-to-curb sweeping, a few neighbourhoods will see the yellow “no parking” signs pop up in April. These roads will be swept ahead so parking is available when the residential street sweeping starts in those areas.

People can report dangerous locations on streets on the Report a Pothole app or by contacting the customer care centre at 306-975-2476 to help the city prioritize repairs.