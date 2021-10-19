Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
October 19 2021 6:12pm
02:37

17-year-old girl struck and killed by vehicle in Scarborough

A teen girl was struck and killed by a vehicle near a Toronto high school on Tuesday. Brittany Rosen reports.

Advertisement

Video Home