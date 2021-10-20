Menu

Traffic

13-year-old pedestrian taken to trauma centre after being hit by vehicle in Brampton

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted October 20, 2021 11:15 am
Click to play video: '17-year-old girl struck and killed by vehicle in Scarborough' 17-year-old girl struck and killed by vehicle in Scarborough
WATCH ABOVE: A teen girl was struck and killed by a vehicle near a Toronto high school on Tuesday. Brittany Rosen reports.

A 13-year-old girl has been rushed to a trauma centre after she was hit by a vehicle in Brampton’s east end, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Thorndale Road and Rouge Street, southeast of The Gore Road and Castlemore Road, just before 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday with reports of a collision.

Read more: 81-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by 2 vehicles in Toronto’s East York neighbourhood

Representatives with Peel Regional Police and Peel Paramedics didn’t release the extent of the injuries the girl sustained.

The circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t clear as of Wednesday morning, but police added the driver remained at the scene.

Read more: 17-year-old dead after being hit by vehicle in Toronto’s east end, police say

Wednesday’s incident marks the second time in as many days when a teenager was hit by a vehicle. In Toronto’s east end on Tuesday, a 17-year-old girl died near a high school after she was struck.

Meanwhile, officers in Brampton closed the immediate area for the investigation.

