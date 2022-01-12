Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Pandemic pursuit: Calgary retiree rediscovers unicycling, supports park he rides in

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted January 12, 2022 7:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Pandemic pursuit: Calgary retiree rediscovers unicycling, supports park he rides in' Pandemic pursuit: Calgary retiree rediscovers unicycling, supports park he rides in
Getting outside and staying active is helping a lot of people get through the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, as Gil Tucker shows us, a Calgary man is rediscovering an unusual pursuit, and helping others enjoy the outdoors while he’s at it.

Getting outside and staying active is helping a lot of people get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

And one Calgary man is rediscovering an unusual pursuit, helping others enjoy the outdoors while he’s at it.

Stephen Bennett, a retired geophysicist, has recently resumed unicycling.

Read more: The pandemic has more people riding bikes — here’s how to keep it that way

“It’s great exercise — I’m outdoors,” he said.

Bennett is doing most of his unicycling at Glenbow Ranch Provincial Park, just east of Cochrane, Alta.

“The trails are just beautiful,” Bennett said. “The views are incredible and the terrain is really nice — it goes up and down.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Calgary couple hopes parakeet visitor survives winter outdoors' Calgary couple hopes parakeet visitor survives winter outdoors
Calgary couple hopes parakeet visitor survives winter outdoors – Dec 15, 2021

Unicycling means switching gears from his usual fitness routine.

Bennet had been staying in shape by swimming and working out at a gym, until COVID-19 hit.

Read more: Senior cyclists keep on riding through heat, pandemic: ‘It gives me a high’

“The gym was closing and opening and closing, so I resurrected my unicycling skills,” Bennett said.

Bennett had initially started developing those skills when he was 15 and set aside his unicycle after a couple of years.

Trending Stories

Now, after decades away from it, he’s back in the saddle.

Click to play video: 'Adaptive hockey program getting more Calgarians into the game' Adaptive hockey program getting more Calgarians into the game
Adaptive hockey program getting more Calgarians into the game – Jan 1, 2022

“I picked it up at the age of 62,” Bennett said. “and then I started coming (to Glenbow Ranch) and cycling for eight or 10 km.”

Story continues below advertisement

Since resuming unicycling in September 2021, Bennett has faced challenging conditions on his rides.

Read more: Cross-country ski boom: Supplies dwindle as equipment flies off shelves

“I’ll do it in any type of weather. Sometimes it’s raining,” Bennett said. “One of my rides was in -20 C.”

Bennett’s been getting so much out of it that he’s decided to take the money he was spending on his gym membership and donate it to Glenbow Ranch.

Click to play video: 'Bridge gets makeover as Calgary cycling groups push to make active transportation an election issue' Bridge gets makeover as Calgary cycling groups push to make active transportation an election issue
Bridge gets makeover as Calgary cycling groups push to make active transportation an election issue – Oct 10, 2021

“I can see the happiness that it brings a lot of people,” Bennett said. “They’re in a good mood. They’re outside, they’re getting exercise.”

It’s a donation that’s appreciated by staff at the park.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Pandemic pursuit leads to ‘thrilling’ opportunity for Calgary teen

“During the lockdown in COVID, we saw about a 200 per cent increase in visitation to the park, so we’re busy out here,” Glenbow Ranch Park Foundation’s Sarah Parker said. “To have people like Stephen support us is actually a really beautiful thing and I hope it inspires other people to do the same.”

Bennett says he’ll probably return to the gym once COVID-19 restrictions ease on a more long-term basis.

“But I will always maintain the unicycling,” Bennett said. “That’s what the pandemic can do to you: you rediscover new things.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagPandemic tagAlberta Coronavirus tagAlberta COVID-19 tagCOVID-19 Pandemic tagGlenbow Ranch Provincial Park tagUnicycle tagUnicycling tagGlenbow Ranch Park Foundation tagCalgary unicycle tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers