Mysterious animal attacks 3 people in New Hampshire

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Three people were attacked by a mystery animal in Lebanon, New Hampshire, beginning with the first reported incident taking place on Sunday, according to police.

The Lebanon Police department said since the initial report, the police department has received information regarding two additional attacks involving what appears to be the same wild animal.

“The most recent attack occurred last evening,” police said on Tuesday. “The animal has been described by witnesses as either a gray fox or a fisher and has reportedly displayed unusually aggressive behavior toward people.”

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Lebanon Police officers have not personally observed or encountered the animal and therefore “we cannot confirm what type of animal is involved.”

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In surveillance video of the attack on Sunday, a man can be seen in a parking lot while the mystery animal approaches him.

The footage shows the moment the small, aggressive animal lunges at the man standing next to a U-Haul truck and tries latching onto his leg.

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The Lebanon Police Department has notified the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and is coordinating with them regarding these incidents.

Police are urging the public to use caution and remain aware of their surroundings, particularly when walking near wooded, brush-covered or other areas where wildlife may be present.

“Do not approach, attempt to capture, feed, or otherwise interact with the animal. Anyone who observes a fox, fisher, or other wild animals behaving aggressively, unusually, or approaching people should move to a safe location and contact the Lebanon Police Department immediately,” police added.

The Lebanon Police Department also noted that aggressive or unusual behaviour in a wild animal can be associated with rabies.

“Rabies is a viral disease that affects the nervous system and can be transmitted to people through the bite or scratch of an infected animal or through infected saliva entering an open wound or contacting the eyes, nose, or mouth,” police said.

“Anyone who is bitten or scratched by a wild animal should immediately wash the affected area thoroughly with soap and water and seek prompt medical attention at a hospital or other appropriate medical facility,” police added.

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The news of the mystery animal attacks in New Hampshire comes after four baby goats at a North Carolina mobile petting zoo tested positive for rabies earlier this week.

Health officials are asking those who visited the zoo to check in with their health-care provider to determine whether medications are needed to prevent infection.

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On Saturday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) said it was first notified of a potential rabies exposure among four baby goats at Farm Adventures in Harmony, N.C., on Thursday.

“The goats were most likely exposed to rabies by a skunk that had entered the pen where they were kept in late July. The NC State Laboratory of Public Health confirmed rabies virus in three of the baby goats on August 28; a fourth goat was not tested but is also assumed to have been infected,” the NCDHHS said in a press release.

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Officials have been working with the farm and local health departments to gather information about potential exposure dates and locations.

Based on information gathered on Friday, it has been determined that no other animals on the farm pose a risk of rabies exposure to visitors.

Health officials determined that anyone who had contact with the baby goats from Farm Adventures at a location in Harmony or at an off-site event between July 28 and Aug. 27 may have been exposed.

The investigation is ongoing and additional information about potential exposure locations at public events will be released when available, health officials said.