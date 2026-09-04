Toronto orders Live Nation to hire engineer, fix Rogers Stadium before AC/DC show

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto has ordered Live Nation to fix Rogers Stadium after the outdoor music venue was battered by Wednesday’s storm, leaving swathes of its seating damaged.

Images from the venue, located near Downsview Park, show blue bleachers strewn around the site, while its grandstands appear to be partially collapsed.

Inspectors with the City of Toronto issued an order to Live Nation on Thursday to fix the stadium and retain an engineer before it is allowed to host rock legends AC/DC in mid-September.

The city said parts of the north side of the stadium structure had collapsed, while seats had been displaced and parts of the concert venue are in “condition that may pose a risk” to people’s health or safety.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A seven-part order sets out a series of conditions Live Nation must meet before it is allowed to host people in its outdoor Toronto venue.

Story continues below advertisement

The city told the promoter to make sure nobody can enter the damaged site and then retain an engineer to assess the damage. Live Nation has until Sept. 8 to share its findings and solutions with the city.

The order says Live Nation must then follow all the steps suggested by the engineer and update the city no later than Sept. 11 on what it’s been able to do. Reconstruction work, the city said, will require a building permit.

The order means Live Nation has 12 days, including the Labour Day long weekend, to fix the structure before AC/DC are due to play in Toronto.

A spokesperson for Live Nation said it had been working with technical teams from Toronto since the venue was first set up.

“Wednesday’s storm was a severe and significant weather event that City officials have deemed a ‘100-year storm,'” they wrote.

“The inspection, assessment and remediation of structures affected by significant weather events, like a red-level storm of this nature, is a standard process, and we remain engaged with the City as that work continues.”

It’s the latest setback for a stadium beset by issues since it opened last summer.

Live Nation said it would make adjustments after concertgoers initially complained the 50,000-person venue seemed ill-prepared to handle crowds and local officials raised noise complaints.

Story continues below advertisement

The venue last hosted a show on Aug. 23 for K-pop superstars BTS.

— with a file from The Canadian Press