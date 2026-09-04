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5 comments

  1. Niki
    September 4, 2026 at 5:20 pm

    Not surprised that venue is an accident waiting to happen. From shaking seat structures to inadequate facilities. Substandard food safety and inept staff. The place is a nitemare

  2. Les
    September 4, 2026 at 5:01 pm

    Build better.

  3. Kelly Dexter
    September 4, 2026 at 4:49 pm

    See below

  4. Kelly Dexter
    September 4, 2026 at 4:48 pm

    With respect to your story regarding damage to Roger’s Stadium, Chris Stapleton played there on September 1st and 2nd, 2026, so I’m pretty sure that would have been the last concert prior to the damage.

  5. Lisa
    September 4, 2026 at 4:45 pm

    Isn’t the structure itself compromised…looks like it should be torn down…future structure failure

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Canada

Toronto orders Live Nation to hire engineer, fix Rogers Stadium before AC/DC show

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 4, 2026 4:03 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Toronto reviews emergency operations as city cleans up in storm aftermath'
Toronto reviews emergency operations as city cleans up in storm aftermath
WATCH: Toronto reviews emergency operations as city cleans up in storm aftermath
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The City of Toronto has ordered Live Nation to fix Rogers Stadium after the outdoor music venue was battered by Wednesday’s storm, leaving swathes of its seating damaged.

Images from the venue, located near Downsview Park, show blue bleachers strewn around the site, while its grandstands appear to be partially collapsed.

Inspectors with the City of Toronto issued an order to Live Nation on Thursday to fix the stadium and retain an engineer before it is allowed to host rock legends AC/DC in mid-September.

The city said parts of the north side of the stadium structure had collapsed, while seats had been displaced and parts of the concert venue are in “condition that may pose a risk” to people’s health or safety.

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A seven-part order sets out a series of conditions Live Nation must meet before it is allowed to host people in its outdoor Toronto venue.

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The city told the promoter to make sure nobody can enter the damaged site and then retain an engineer to assess the damage. Live Nation has until Sept. 8 to share its findings and solutions with the city.

The order says Live Nation must then follow all the steps suggested by the engineer and update the city no later than Sept. 11 on what it’s been able to do. Reconstruction work, the city said, will require a building permit.

The order means Live Nation has 12 days, including the Labour Day long weekend, to fix the structure before AC/DC are due to play in Toronto.

A spokesperson for Live Nation said it had been working with technical teams from Toronto since the venue was first set up.

“Wednesday’s storm was a severe and significant weather event that City officials have deemed a ‘100-year storm,'” they wrote.

“The inspection, assessment and remediation of structures affected by significant weather events, like a red-level storm of this nature, is a standard process, and we remain engaged with the City as that work continues.”

It’s the latest setback for a stadium beset by issues since it opened last summer.

Live Nation said it would make adjustments after concertgoers initially complained the 50,000-person venue seemed ill-prepared to handle crowds and local officials raised noise complaints.

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The venue last hosted a show on Aug. 23 for K-pop superstars BTS.

— with a file from The Canadian Press

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