The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Back-to-school season and the return to the office mean more time around other people — and more opportunities for those pesky fall and winter germs to make the rounds. Add colder Canadian weather, less time outdoors and busy schedules to the mix, and it can be easy for healthy habits like eating well, exercising, managing stress and getting enough sleep to fall by the wayside.

While no product can magically “boost” your immune system or guarantee you won’t get sick, the right tools can make it easier to stick to habits that support your overall health. From meal-prep containers that make nutritious meals easier to plan to products designed to help you sleep, hydrate, exercise and manage stress, these wellness essentials can help you build a healthier routine.

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So, what can you actually do to support your immune system? Research suggests that getting enough sleep, eating a balanced diet, staying active, managing stress and staying hydrated are some of the most important basics. Supplements aren’t necessary for everyone, either, and it’s a good idea to speak with a healthcare professional before adding one to your routine.

If you’re looking for simple ways to stay healthy during the Canadian fall and winter — whether you’re commuting back to the office, sending the kids back to school or simply trying to get better sleep — these products from AOR, Webber, Traditional Medicinals and more can help support those everyday habits.

Prioritize sleep

Saje Restful Sleep Mist When we sleep, our bodies release small proteins called cytokines that help immune cells fight germs. Without enough sleep, we may not produce enough cytokines to fight infectious diseases. If you’re having difficulty settling down at the end of the day, try an essential oil like Saje’s Restful Sleep Mist to help you get those Zs. $28 at Saje

Hand Knitted Weighted Blanket Another helpful tool for promoting restful and stress-free sleep is a weighted blanket. The extra weight of one is believed to stimulate serotonin, reduce stress, and increase sleep hormones. This hand-knitted blanket from Canadian company Silk & Snow weighs only eight pounds, so it isn’t too heavy. Plus, it’s machine washable and can be tumbled dry. $252 at Silk & Snow (was $295)

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Manage stress

Webber Naturals Ashwagandha If you’re facing a lot of stress, you may want to consider Ashwagandha. Ashwagandha is a medicinal herb found in Asia and Africa that is commonly used to help lower stress and anxiety by regulating cortisol levels. However, it can interact with some other medications, so be sure to speak with your doctor before using it. $22.09 on Amazon

Florensi Meditation Cushion We’re hearing more and more about the benefits of meditation in our everyday lives, and as it turns out, meditation is also a great way to help the immune system. By sitting down and setting an intention regularly, we can ease stress and give our immune systems a needed break, keeping them functioning at their best. Motivate yourself to stick to a meditation routine with a cute cushion, like this seat for adults, which comes in several different colours. $57.74 on Amazon (was $73.49)

Traditional Medicinals Organic Echinacea Plus Tea is another excellent way to de-stress and take a moment for yourself throughout the day. Research shows that echinacea can boost immune function and reduce inflammation when used with a balanced diet. This all-natural tea also contains lemongrass, which boasts anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. $6.99 on Amazon

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Stay hydrated & active

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Electrolyte Drink Mix Staying hydrated is an important part of supporting overall health, so keep water nearby and sip throughout the day. When you need an extra boost of hydration, LIQUID I.V. Hydration Multiplier is an easy option to have on hand. Each stick contains electrolytes plus vitamins B3, B5, B6, B12 and C to help replenish what you lose through exercise, travel or time spent outdoors. Simply mix a packet with water and toss a few sticks in your bag for on-the-go hydration during busy days, workouts or your next trip. $37.99 on Amazon

The Mat 5mm Another easy and inexpensive way to workout at home is to do a series of bodyweight exercises and stretches. While you don’t need any equipment to start your own routine, a really good yoga mat can help. Our favourite remains Lululemon’s The Mat thanks to its textured, non-slip finish on both sides, large size, and pretty design. $108 at Lululemon

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Eat well

AOR L-Glutamine Powder Give your body a little love with AOR L-Glutamine Powder – it helps your muscles recover, supports your immune and digestive health, and keeps you feeling your best after every workout or busy day. Buy on Amazon

Bentgo Prep 1-Compartment Meal-Prep Containers with Custom-Fit Lids They say failing to plan is planning to fail, so keep your nutrition goals in mind with tools that make meal prep easy. Pack nutrient-dense foods into these Bentgo containers at the beginning of the week, then stay on track all week long, no matter where you are. The containers are microwaveable, dishwasher safe, and stack together for easy storage. $16.48 on Amazon

Orgain Organic Plant-Based Canadian Protein Powder One health trend we hear a lot about these days is protein. As it turns out, protein is essential in supporting immune function, and those with a protein deficiency could be susceptible to infectious disease. If you want to increase your protein intake with powder, look for a brand that uses a complete protein source, such as whey or casein. Be sure to pay attention to added sugar as well. $59.99 on Amazon

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