Senior cyclists keep on riding through heat, pandemic: ‘It gives me a high’

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Some senior cyclists were out enjoying a group ride in the sunshine Wednesday in Calgary, while also celebrating a special occasion along the way.

“Oh, I am honoured to say how old I am,” cyclist Anne Pal said. “I turned 81 yesterday.”

But Pal’s not the most senior senior in the group.

1:55 Bike Calgary asking city council to make some lane closures put in place during pandemic permanent Bike Calgary asking city council to make some lane closures put in place during pandemic permanent – Sep 13, 2020

“I’m 83,” cyclist Murray Karn said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are affectionately know as the Old Spokes — not old folks, no way.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We are affectionately know as the Old Spokes — not old folks, no way."

The group gets together a couple of times a week, covering some impressive distances on their rides.

“This is going to be 60 or 75 kilometres,” cyclist Doreen Smale said, “and it’s good.”

Members of the group enjoy hitting the road together year-round.

“Cycling all the way through the winter, spring, right into the summer,” Karn said.

1:55 ‘Unprecedented’ heat wave in western North America set to pass, but impacts linger ‘Unprecedented’ heat wave in western North America set to pass, but impacts linger – Jun 30, 2021

Recent heat waves in southern Alberta haven’t stopped their cycling, they just get an early start.

Story continues below advertisement

“I have a favourite ride,” Pal said. “I get up at 9 a.m. and do 60 K and I’m home in time for my peanut butter bread at (noon).”

Read more: Biking challenge kicks off in Banff to raise money for kids cancer care

The senior cyclists say staying active is helping them get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Oh, it’s so important for your mental health,” cyclist Susan Karn said.

And no matter what the weather might bring, members of the Old Spokes are looking forward to continuing their regular rides together.

“I just love the outdoors,” Pal said. “It gives me a high and it gives me a high to be with my friends. It’s awesome!”

1:45 Canadian Mental Health Association looks to energize Calgarians during COVID-19 pandemic with new long-term campaign Canadian Mental Health Association looks to energize Calgarians during COVID-19 pandemic with new long-term campaign – Jul 21, 2020