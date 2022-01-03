Intersection safety focus of SGI’s traffic spotlight for January

Send this page to someone via email

Putting your best wheel forward is crucial at intersections, especially during the winter when conditions may not be ideal.

That is why SGI said it is once again turning its monthly traffic safety spotlight for January on intersection safety.

“A lot is happening at intersections — lights are changing colours, pedestrians are crossing, and vehicles are stopping and going,” said Penny McCune, chief operating officer of SGI’s Auto Fund.

“That’s why it’s important for drivers to approach them carefully and cautiously.”

On average, 2,503 people are injured and 31 people killed yearly in collisions at intersections, SGI reported.

One of the leading causes of intersection collisions is road conditions. They can be prevented by slowing down when driving conditions are not ideal.

SGI said if drivers reduce speed, they will have better control of their vehicles and have more time to stop.

Officials added that drivers should look for sand or bare pavement and drive in the lane or the part of the road that offers the best traction.

They also recommend switching to winter tires for maximum traction and control.

Other leading causes of intersection collisions are failure to yield, driver inattention and following too closely.

In November, SGI said 709 intersection violations were reported by police, including 270 drivers who disobeyed stop signs and 196 drivers who failed to obey a traffic light.

Those tickets can be avoided if drivers pay attention to what other road users are doing and by anticipating a change of a green light to avoid running an amber or red light, SGI said.

