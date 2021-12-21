709 intersection violation tickets issued in Saskatchewan during November

Send this page to someone via email

SGI said 709 drivers in Saskatchewan put others at risk last month by disobeying traffic signals and signs.

Police around the province were focusing on intersection safety and winter driving as part of November’s traffic safety spotlight.

Read more: SGI urges Saskatchewanians to plan a safe ride home this holiday season

SGI said 270 drivers were cited for disobeying stop signs and 196 drivers failed to obey a traffic light.

SGI spokesperson Tyler McMurchy said those numbers do not include drivers caught going through a red light at intersections with cameras.

Another 81 tickets were handed out to drivers who made U-turns at traffic-light-controlled intersections and another 161 tickets were issued for other intersection-related infractions.

Story continues below advertisement

SGI said following the rules around intersections is important, and more so when dealing with reduced traction and visibility during the winter driving months.

Police also issued 4,524 tickets during the month for speeding or aggressive driving, 593 tickets for distracted driving and 206 tickets for seatbelt or passenger restraint infractions.

Impaired driving continues to be a concern for SGI, with 312 impaired driving violations noted during November, including 210 criminal charges.

SGI said police continue to focus on impaired driving during December’s traffic spotlight, with numerous check stops taking place throughout the province during the month.

1:54 SGI cracks down on holiday impaired driving SGI cracks down on holiday impaired driving – Dec 1, 2021