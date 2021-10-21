Menu

Crime

Saskatchewan police report 494 impaired driving offences in September: SGI

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted October 21, 2021 2:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Why is the fight against impaired driving important in Saskatchewan?' Why is the fight against impaired driving important in Saskatchewan?
MADD Saskatoon president Bonny Stevenson, whose son was killed by a drunk driver, talks about the state of impaired driving in Saskatchewan. – Sep 24, 2021

Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) has released results from its September traffic spotlight, which show police reported 494 impaired driving offences in the month.

Read more: Distracted driving collisions cause more injuries than impaired driving, SGI says

Of those offences, 368 were Criminal Code offences.

Last month’s traffic spotlight was on impaired driving, with a focus on young adults, who make up just over 30 per cent of drivers involved in impaired driving collisions in the province.

“The penalties for impaired driving aren’t the worst possible outcome; the real worst-case scenario is causing a collision that severely injures or kills someone,” an SGI release stated.

Read more: SGI requesting public feedback on potential regulation of e-scooters

There were 6,307 total tickets issued in September for speeding and aggressive driving offences.

That also includes 611 tickets issued for speeding in school zones.

Speeding tickets in school zones can cost drivers a $310 ticket and three demerit points.

Police also issued 339 tickets for seatbelt and car seat offences, 774 tickets for distracted driving including 658 for using a mobile device.

Read more: SGI requiring proof of vaccination or negative test for road tests starting Oct. 25

SGI’s October traffic spotlight is focused on distracted driving. SGI urges drivers to put their phone and other distractions away while they’re behind the wheel.

Click to play video: 'The cost of driving distracted in Saskatchewan' The cost of driving distracted in Saskatchewan
