Saskatchewan police report 494 impaired driving offences in September: SGI

Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) has released results from its September traffic spotlight, which show police reported 494 impaired driving offences in the month.

Of those offences, 368 were Criminal Code offences.

Last month’s traffic spotlight was on impaired driving, with a focus on young adults, who make up just over 30 per cent of drivers involved in impaired driving collisions in the province.

“The penalties for impaired driving aren’t the worst possible outcome; the real worst-case scenario is causing a collision that severely injures or kills someone,” an SGI release stated.

There were 6,307 total tickets issued in September for speeding and aggressive driving offences.

That also includes 611 tickets issued for speeding in school zones.

Speeding tickets in school zones can cost drivers a $310 ticket and three demerit points.

Police also issued 339 tickets for seatbelt and car seat offences, 774 tickets for distracted driving including 658 for using a mobile device.

SGI’s October traffic spotlight is focused on distracted driving. SGI urges drivers to put their phone and other distractions away while they’re behind the wheel.