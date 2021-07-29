Global News at 5:30 Toronto July 29 2021 6:12pm 02:12 New CAA survey finds 55% of Ontario drivers polled admit to engaging in unsafe driving As Catherine McDonald reports, 95 per cent of respondents reported witnessing unsafe driving, speeding, distracted driving and unsafe lane changes. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8072283/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8072283/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?