Global News at 5:30 Toronto
July 29 2021 6:12pm
02:12

New CAA survey finds 55% of Ontario drivers polled admit to engaging in unsafe driving

As Catherine McDonald reports, 95 per cent of respondents reported witnessing unsafe driving, speeding, distracted driving and unsafe lane changes.

