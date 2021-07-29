55% of Ontario drivers admit to driving dangerously: poll

Send this page to someone via email

A poll conducted by CAA says that more than half of Ontario drivers have admitted to unsafe and dangerous driving.

CAA South Central Ontario also noted that 95 per cent of respondents said they have seen dangerous driving from other drivers on the road.

Examples of dangerous driving include speeding, distracted driving, unsafe lane changing and aggressive driving, according to the poll.

The survey also found that 24 per cent of drivers polled do not know that some acts of dangerous driving are considered stunt driving, CAA said.

“Many motorists think stunt driving is just a combination of excessive speeding and doing reckless tricks, but it also includes aggressive behaviours such as road rage and weaving through traffic,” said Raymond Chan of CAA.

“These reckless actions behind the wheel can have serious consequences and should never occur on our roads, especially in residential areas and community safety zones,” Chan said.

On July 1, tougher stunt driving penalties came into effect in Ontario. These penalties include a stunt driving charge if travelling more than 40 km/h over a speed limit of 80 km/h or less, and 50 km/h over a speed limit of 80 km/h or above. In addition, drivers now face longer vehicle impound times.

The poll also found that 74 per cent, or roughly three quarters of Ontario drivers, agree that stricter penalties and higher fines for stunt driving would help discourage them from driving dangerously, CAA said.