‘Misguided attempt at a prank’: Students smear peanut butter on Toronto school playground

Disciplinary action is being taken after students smeared peanut butter on a Toronto school playground in a “misguided attempt at a prank,” the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) says.

A spokesperson for the TDSB said the “isolated incident” happened Thursday evening at RH McGregor Elementary School in East York.

Emma Moynihan told Global News in an email that students went to the school and smeared peanut butter on playground equipment.

“Staff took immediate action early this morning to investigate, as well as address the situation, including a thorough cleaning of the playground area,” Moynihan wrote.

“The individuals involved have been identified, and appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken.”

Moynihan said that while the actions “were inappropriate and regrettable,” there doesn’t appear to have been any attempt to harm anyone.

“It appears to have been a case of poor judgment and a misguided attempt at a prank,” the email said.