Global News Morning Saskatoon
October 6 2021 9:38am
03:33

The cost of driving distracted

Whether it’s at a red light or on the move, driving while distracted can cost you a lot of money, and could lead to injury or death. SGI’s Tyler McMurchy joins Global News Morning with more.

