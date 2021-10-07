SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

SGI requiring proof of vaccination or negative test for road tests starting Oct. 25

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted October 7, 2021 2:12 pm
Prospective new drivers hoping to get their license will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) road tests.

The policy is effective Oct. 25.

“This will improve safety for our customers and employees,” Penny McCune, Auto Fund chief operating officer said.

An SGI press release cited Saskatchewan Health Authority data that shows young people are “over-represented” in the unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated population.

In the last year, SGI said half of those taking a road test were 19 or under, and 38 per cent were between the ages of 20 and 30.

“Unlike other customer-facing services SGI offers, customers and driver examiners participating in a road test are in close quarters in an enclosed air space within a vehicle.”

SGI said this new requirement will help reduce of the risk of COVID-19 transmission in addition to safe work procedures already in place.

Under Saskatchewan government rules, SGI employees are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of a recent negative test.

