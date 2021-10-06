Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
October 6 2021 6:42pm
01:42

Saskatoon businesses react to vaccine proof mandate

Restaurants are seeing less business, however, employees in the hospitality industry are feeling safer with the proof of vaccine mandate.

