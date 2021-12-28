New Brunswick RCMP investigate armed robbery at Moncton convenience store

Send this page to someone via email

The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating after a suspect entered a convenience store in Moncton with a firearm and stole money and cigarettes.

According to Sgt. Marie-Eve MacKenzie-Plante with the Codiac RCMP, the person entered the Canadian Tire Gas and Convenience Store on Mountain Road in Moncton around 7:30 p.m. Monday and threatened the cashier with a firearm.

The person then left with an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes, she said.

MacKenzie-Plante said the RCMP’s general investigative section is conducting the investigation, and police dogs were deployed in the area to track the suspect.

View image in full screen Police dogs were deployed to track the suspect. Contributed by Wade Perry

She was not able to provide a description of the suspect and said the matter remains under investigation.

Nobody was injured in the incident, she said.