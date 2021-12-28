Menu

Crime

New Brunswick RCMP investigate armed robbery at Moncton convenience store

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted December 28, 2021 3:15 pm
Police investigate after a man entered a store with a firearm Monday night and took money and cigarettes. View image in full screen
Police investigate after a man entered a store with a firearm Monday night and took money and cigarettes. Contributed by Wade Perry

The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating after a suspect entered a convenience store in Moncton with a firearm and stole money and cigarettes.

According to Sgt. Marie-Eve MacKenzie-Plante with the Codiac RCMP, the person entered the Canadian Tire Gas and Convenience Store on Mountain Road in Moncton around 7:30 p.m. Monday and threatened the cashier with a firearm.

Read more: Alleged road rage incident leaves New Brunswick couple shaken

The person then left with an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes, she said.

MacKenzie-Plante said the RCMP’s general investigative section is conducting the investigation, and police dogs were deployed in the area to track the suspect.

Police dogs were deployed to track the suspect. View image in full screen
Police dogs were deployed to track the suspect. Contributed by Wade Perry

She was not able to provide a description of the suspect and said the matter remains under investigation.

Nobody was injured in the incident, she said.

Click to play video: 'RCMP discuss violent robbery in Edson, Alberta' RCMP discuss violent robbery in Edson, Alberta
