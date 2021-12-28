New Brunswick RCMP investigate armed robbery at Moncton convenience store

The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating after a suspect entered a convenience store in Moncton with a firearm and stole money and cigarettes.
According to Sgt. Marie-Eve MacKenzie-Plante with the Codiac RCMP, the person entered the Canadian Tire Gas and Convenience Store on Mountain Road in Moncton around 7:30 p.m. Monday and threatened the cashier with a firearm.
The person then left with an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes, she said.
MacKenzie-Plante said the RCMP’s general investigative section is conducting the investigation, and police dogs were deployed in the area to track the suspect.
She was not able to provide a description of the suspect and said the matter remains under investigation.
Nobody was injured in the incident, she said.
