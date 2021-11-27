Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
November 27 2021 8:26pm
01:52

Provincial working group addresses rise in pharmacy robberies in Alberta

With an increase in pharmacy robberies in Alberta over the past year, a provincial working group was formed to address the reoccurring problem. Nicole Stillger explains.

