Edmonton police looking for man suspected in 2 pharmacy robberies

Edmonton police have released photos of a suspect they say is responsible for a pair of pharmacy robberies during the summer.

On Aug. 21, a man entered a pharmacy near Lakewood Road NW and 28 Avenue at around 1:30 p.m., threatened the pharmacist with a gun and ordered the safe be opened.

Then, around 4:50 p.m., a man entered another pharmacy in the area of 114 Street and 17 Avenue SW, threatened the pharmacist with a gun and demanded access to the safe.

Both times the suspect left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and drugs. Investigators believe the same man was responsible for both robberies.

Police describe the man as in his early 20s with a thin build. He was reportedly wearing a black Burberry hoodie, a blue surgical mask, black and white Under Armour shoes and black New York Yankees hat.

View image in full screen Edmonton police are looking for a man they believe is responsible for two robberies in August 2021. Edmonton Police Service

The man is thought to be associated with a black Jaguar vehicle. The police also released photos of the car.

Anyone with information about the man or the robberies is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

View image in full screen Edmonton police said the man has association with this black Jaguar vehicle. Edmonton Police Service

A spokesperson for Edmonton police said the information wasn’t released to media sooner because investigators were exhausting “all other investigative avenues” first.

