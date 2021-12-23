Alleged road rage incident leaves Moncton couple shaken

Send this page to someone via email

What began as a simple car trip ended with Moncton couple Danielle Furlong and Logan Knowles covered in shards of glass from their passenger window.

After merging onto Trinity Drive from Mapleton Road, a busy intersection even without the added traffic from Christmas shoppers, Furlong said they noticed the passenger in the car behind them exit his car angrily.

“I put my window up because I was like, ‘OK, I don’t know if he’s coming to yell at us or what’s going on.’ He didn’t even take a moment to try to knock on the window or anything,” Furlong said.

“His foot went up and he kicked in the window. He just immediately walked back to their car and they drove off. No one stopped to ask if we were OK.”

Furlong’s first thought was to grab their cat and pick out the glass shards from her fur while Knowles drove the car to a nearby parking lot.

Story continues below advertisement

Thankfully, the only injuries were minor ones to Knowles’ hands.

“There was no prior history or vendetta. This wasn’t a premeditated thing, it was just a random act of unmeditated rage,” Knowles said.

Both shaken by the fact that the alleged incident happened in broad daylight, they contacted the police, who told them it would most likely be impossible to locate the person responsible.

Global News has confirmed this information with the Codiac RCMP.

As students, the cost of repairing the window significantly impacts their finances.

“I have another appointment for my vehicle coming up and I’m going to have to cancel it. That’s for repairs that have to be done to my car and I’m going to have to cancel it because I can’t afford it right now,” Furlong said.

While the incident has left the young couple on edge, Furlong is calling for people to have patience with one another in these difficult times.

“I just think it’s really important for people to be kind to one another especially at a time like this. We’re all struggling together.”

Story continues below advertisement