Two 19-year-olds die in separate car crashes in N.B.

Two 19-year-old men have died after two separate car crashes in New Brunswick on Wednesday.

Around 1:30 p.m. that day, members of the Caledonia Region and Richibucto RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision on Route 126 in Canaan Station between a car and a tractor trailer, according to a release.

A 19-year-old man from Targettville, who was the sole occupant of the car, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The driver and sole occupant of the travel trailer was not injured.

“The collision is believed to have occurred when the driver of the car travelling northbound lost control of his vehicle and crossed the centerline, colliding with the tractor-trailer travelling southbound,” the release said.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine his exact cause of death.

In a separate release, the New Brunswick RCMP said officers with the Richibucto detachment responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover on Route 11 in Glenwood around 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

A man from Dieppe, who was one of three people in the car, was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital, while the third person was not injured.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist has gone to the scene and is assisting with the investigation, the release said.

Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

