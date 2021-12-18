2 men hurt after a vehicle fell from an overpass in Montreal’s West Island

Two men are in hospital with critical condition following a crash on the overpass in the city of Pointe-Claire in Montreal’s West Island. Emergency services were called at approximately 4 a.m., Saturday after the vehicle crashed on Cardinal Ave., near Sources Blvd., not far from Highway 20 in Montreal’s West Island. The two men in the vehicle were severely injured. Police believe speed may have been a factor. This is the second crash in the same area in less than a week.