Two men hurt after a vehicle fell from an overpass in Montreal’s West Island

A remarkable accident in the Pointe-Claire neighbourhood of Montreal, where a vehicle finished its route at the bottom of an overpass, could have been caused by speed.

It was a call to 911 at 4 a.m. on Saturday morning that alerted emergency services to the vehicle’s crash on avenue Cardinal, near boulevard des Sources, not far from Highway 20, in the west of Montreal’s island.

The two men who were in the vehicle were injured.

“When the police arrived on the scene, they located an unconscious man outside the vehicle. He was transported to a hospital,” said officer Caroline Chèvrefils, spokesperson for the Montreal Police Department. (SPVM).

“Another man was located inside the vehicle. He was also taken to a hospital,” she said.

The immediate severity of their injuries is unknown.

According to the first elements of the police investigation, the vehicle was traveling in a southerly direction on Boulevard des Sources, near Avenue Donegani, when the driver lost control of the vehicle before falling at the bottom of the viaduct in question.

The scene was protected to allow SPVM investigators to do their job.

“The speed could be in question,” admitted the spokesperson for the SPVM.

(The Canadian Press)