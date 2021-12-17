Menu

Canada

Police watchdog investigates after teens killed in crash in Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 17, 2021 10:11 am
Police watchdog investigates after teens killed in crash in Montreal. Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. View image in full screen
Police watchdog investigates after teens killed in crash in Montreal. Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating a crash in Montreal that left two teens dead.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes, also known as the BEI, says provincial police tried to pull over a vehicle travelling on Highway 15 South around 2:20 a.m.

Read more: BEI opens an investigation after man was shot dead by police in Lachine

The BEI says the driver didn’t stop and officers lost sight of the vehicle near the Sherbrooke Street exit.

The agency says police later found the vehicle badly damaged on the northbound highway below.

Read more: Quebec bill aims to modernize policing, rebuild public trust

It says the two occupants — teen boys aged 16 and 18 — were found dead.

The BEI says five of its investigators were sent to the scene of the crash.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
