Police watchdog investigates after teens killed in crash in Montreal

Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating a crash in Montreal that left two teens dead.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes, also known as the BEI, says provincial police tried to pull over a vehicle travelling on Highway 15 South around 2:20 a.m.

The BEI says the driver didn’t stop and officers lost sight of the vehicle near the Sherbrooke Street exit.

The agency says police later found the vehicle badly damaged on the northbound highway below.

It says the two occupants — teen boys aged 16 and 18 — were found dead.

The BEI says five of its investigators were sent to the scene of the crash.