High winds blow into Saskatchewan, causing dust storms, power outages

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High winds have been moving into the province on Thursday, creating challenging conditions on the road. Saskatchewan officials are urging people to limit their time on the roads whenever possible.

SaskPower says they’re already dealing with outages due to the winds over the past 24 hours, including a transmission line that feeds power to communities like Eastend and Gull Lake.

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With these conditions lasting for some time, people should be ready for outages.

Saskpower.com/outages has both a map where folks can keep up to date, as well as safety tips like making sure you always have a flashlight and batteries available.

Hannah Sangster has more in the video above.