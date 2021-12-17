Menu

An Investigation Has Been Launched After A Self-driving Bus Crashes Into Tree
December 17 2021 8:50pm
Man in critical condition after self-driving bus crashes into tree

Durham police are investigating after an autonomous bus somehow lost control. Police say the safety attendant was the only person on board at the time. Frazer Snowdon has the story.

