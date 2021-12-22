Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saint John police officer facing assault charges after excessive force investigation

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted December 22, 2021 2:34 pm
File - A Saint John Police cruiser. View image in full screen
File - A Saint John Police cruiser. Travis Fortnum/Global News

A two-year member of the Saint John Police Force is facing assault charges after the conclusion of an excessive force investigation conducted by the Fredericton Police Force.

Const. Benaiah Sok has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and will appear in court on Feb. 7, 2022.

Read more: Saint John, N.B., police told not to wear ‘thin blue line patch’ on uniforms

The investigation began after a public complaint was made. A spokesperson from the Fredericton Police Force said it stems from an incident in the early morning hours of Aug. 22 in uptown Saint John.

It was alleged Sok used excessive force while attempting to place someone under arrest.

The complaint was forwarded to Fredericton police on Sept. 3 for an external investigation. The province does not have a serious incident response team to investigate cases involving police.

Story continues below advertisement

In a news release, Saint John police said Sok has been reassigned to administrative duties with no public contact, pending the criminal proceedings.

“Once the criminal court proceedings have concluded, a Police Act investigation will follow,” the statement noted.

Click to play video: 'Martial arts experts says better police training could reduce excessive use of force complaints' Martial arts experts says better police training could reduce excessive use of force complaints
Martial arts experts says better police training could reduce excessive use of force complaints – Jun 26, 2020

Saint John Police Chief Robert Bruce was quoted as saying the force considers complaints of excessive force “very serious.”

“Our members are trained to respond using the National Use of Force Framework and we hold them to the highest standard of accountability in this respect,” he said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fredericton Police Force tagsaint john police force tagexcessive force tagAssault Causing Bodily Harm tagsaint john police officer charged tagConstable Benaiah So tagNational Use of Force Framework tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers