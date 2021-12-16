BC Hydro unexpectedly cuts power to family trying to restore Sumas Prairie home

Send this page to someone via email

An Abbotsford, B.C., family wants answers from BC Hydro, after the power company cut electricity to their Sumas Prairie home in the midst of attempts to restore the property from flood damage.

The Sansalones are among the more fortunate families who were allowed to return to their property soon after flood waters receded.

They’ve been essentially rebuilding the home from the inside out, due to major water damage.

The power never went out at the property during the floods, and they’ve been using it since their return to run power tools and equipment for the repairs.

That was until Thursday morning, when Kelly Sansalone showed up to get back to work and found the home disconnected.

“They just showed up unannounced late at the end of the day. We were here until about 4, 4:30 a.m. last night working, and they came after that and shut off our power without even contacting us, or telling us or giving us a chance,” she said.

Sansalone says an electrician had already been on site and signed off as safe on any safety concerns, and that contractors have been working at the site for weeks without issue.

Later Thursday, as the Sansalones were trying to sort out the issue at their own home, a BC Hydro crew arrived at Kelly’s parents house with plans to cut the power there as well.

The crews left when Global News arrived at the scene.

BC Hydro spokesperson Susie Rieder said she could not speak to the exact reason the Sansalone’s home was disconnected, but said there was no record on file of an electrician deeming the property safe.

She said BC Hydro crews have been methodically working their way through the area now that flooding had receded enough, and have been forced to cut power to a number of homes where there was significant damage or safety hazards.

“We have crews out on the ground going door to door essentially, inspecting, making sure things are safe. The bottom line is in this instance they must have discovered something that was unsafe, and that was a hazard to this home and in that case they had to de-energize,” she said.

“We are working as quickly as possible and our crews apologize for any inconvenience. I mean, these people in this community have been through a lot. We understand it’s devastating.”

“They are making a bad situation worse, people are trying to rebuild their lives,” she said. “And for hydro to turn off your power in the middle of it is so angering.”

Reider said that if an electrician inspects the property and contacts BC Hydro, the company have have the power restored “within hours.”