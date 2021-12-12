Wild winds, mild temperatures bring flooding and power outages to Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

An intense storm that brought heavy rain, high winds, and lightning to Nova Scotia led to flooding and power outages in parts of the province.

The storm swept through areas, including Halifax, from Saturday night until Sunday morning.

Read more: Environment Canada issues rainfall warnings for all of Nova Scotia

Environment Canada had issued rainfall warnings for all of Nova Scotia this weekend. The most recent report said up to 45 mm of rain was expected.

Given the mild temperatures and recent snow storm, the rapid melt was expected to cause localized flooding.

On Saturday evening, the Bedford Highway between Flamingo Drive and Bayview Road was closed in both directions due to water on the roadway. Video from the scene shows deep water as cars drive through the area around Mount Saint Vincent University.

Story continues below advertisement

right now on bedford highway by MSVU pic.twitter.com/zz2YCcKgkt — Maeghan Taverner (@maetaverner) December 12, 2021

Some 2,000 Nova Scotia Power customers woke up without service Sunday morning. Many of those customers had their power restored later in the morning, although some outages in the Glace Bay area of Cape Breton had an estimated time of restoration of 5:45 p.m.