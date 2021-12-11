Environment Canada issues rainfall warnings for all of Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for all of Nova Scotia this weekend.

In a statement Saturday, it said rain will begin early afternoon and last into Sunday.

The weather agency had previously said Nova Scotians can expect 20 to 30 millimetres of rain, but that’s now changed to 25 to 45 millimetres.

“Another system is set to approach Nova Scotia today, bringing rain, wind, and mild temperatures,” it said.

“Given the recent snowfall, rainfall combined with rapid snow melt could cause localized flooding, especially in areas where snow banks block or inhibit storm drainage.”

It also said strong southwest winds gusting up to 80 km/h or higher are expected across much of the province Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Story continues below advertisement