Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 4 2021 9:27pm
01:48

More flood-ravaged Abbotsford residents return home

With the rain easing and water levels dropping, more Abbotsford residents are returning home to try and salvage what belongings they can after the flooding devastation. Emad Agahi reports.

