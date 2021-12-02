Man charged with manslaughter, robbery in connection with 2020 killing in central Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A little over a year after police officers found 37-year-old Darrin Dean Cross dead inside a central Edmonton home, police say charges have been laid in connection with his death.

On Thursday, the Edmonton Police Service said Sheldon Blyan, 45, has been charged with manslaughter with a firearm and robbery with a firearm. They said he also faces additional gun-related charges but did not provide further details about those.

Police were called to a weapons complaint in the area of 120 Avenue and 102 Street at about 4:45 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2020. Once they arrived, they found Cross’ body in the home.

An autopsy later determined Cross died of a gunshot wound and that he was the victim of homicide.

Police said Blyan was arrested and charged on Wednesday.