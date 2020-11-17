Man found dead in central Edmonton home victim of a homicide: EPS

A man found dead in a home in central Edmonton on Nov. 11 was killed by a gunshot wound, police said Tuesday.
Police were called to the area of 120 Avenue and 102 Street around 4:45 a.m. last Wednesday for a weapons complaint.
Inside a home near that intersection, police found a dead man.
An autopsy has determined that Darrin Dean Cross, 37, of Edmonton died of a gunshot wound. The Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide.
Police are now asking anyone who was in the area with a dash cam between 3:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. to contact investigators.
Residents in the area are also asked to check any doorbell cameras for surveillance images that may help the investigation.
Anyone with information on this homicide or who may be responsible is asked to called Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
