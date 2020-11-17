Man found dead in central Edmonton home victim of a homicide: EPS

Send this page to someone via email

A man found dead in a home in central Edmonton on Nov. 11 was killed by a gunshot wound, police said Tuesday.

Police were called to the area of 120 Avenue and 102 Street around 4:45 a.m. last Wednesday for a weapons complaint.

Inside a home near that intersection, police found a dead man.

An autopsy has determined that Darrin Dean Cross, 37, of Edmonton died of a gunshot wound. The Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide.

Police are now asking anyone who was in the area with a dash cam between 3:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. to contact investigators.

Residents in the area are also asked to check any doorbell cameras for surveillance images that may help the investigation.

A home on 102 Street near 121 Avenue in Edmonton’s Westwood neighbourhood was blocked off as police investigated a death in the home. Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

Anyone with information on this homicide or who may be responsible is asked to called Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.