Crime

Man found dead in central Edmonton home victim of a homicide: EPS

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted November 17, 2020 2:04 pm
A home on 102 Street near 121 Avenue in Edmonton's Westwood neighbourhood was blocked off as police investigated a death in the home. Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
A man found dead in a home in central Edmonton on Nov. 11 was killed by a gunshot wound, police said Tuesday.

Police were called to the area of 120 Avenue and 102 Street around 4:45 a.m. last Wednesday for a weapons complaint.

Read more: Person found dead inside central Edmonton home; homicide detectives investigating

Inside a home near that intersection, police found a dead man.

An autopsy has determined that Darrin Dean Cross, 37, of Edmonton died of a gunshot wound. The Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide.

Click to play video 'Homicide detectives investigate suspicious death in central Edmonton' Homicide detectives investigate suspicious death in central Edmonton
Police are now asking anyone who was in the area with a dash cam between 3:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. to contact investigators.

Residents in the area are also asked to check any doorbell cameras for surveillance images that may help the investigation.

Anyone with information on this homicide or who may be responsible is asked to called Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

