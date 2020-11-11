Person found dead inside central Edmonton home; homicide detectives investigating

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found inside a home on 102 Street near 121 Avenue on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to a weapons complaint at around 4:45 a.m. in the Westwood neighbourhood.

They found “a deceased individual inside the residence,” EPS said in a news release. Police did not release the gender or age of the person found dead.

A home on 102 Street near 121 Avenue in Edmonton’s Westwood neighbourhood was blocked off as police investigated a death in the home. Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.

Anyone with information about this suspicious death or those involved is asked to contact Edmonton police. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.