Alberta government reveals vaccine records website was taken down over ‘potential breach’ of privacy

A day after Albertans were supposed to be able to download a new version of their COVID-19 vaccine record QR code, the government issued a news release explaining that the website was taken down because of a possibly privacy breach.

“Protecting Albertans’ personal information is always our top priority and I apologize for this potential breach,” Health Minister Jason Copping said in a news release issued late Thursday afternoon. “Alberta Health took immediate action by taking the website and the updated record down.

“I want to assure Albertans they will be kept informed once the investigation is complete and the updated record for travel will be available as soon as the technical issue is addressed.”

“Alberta Health’s support desk received 12 reports from Albertans that they got the wrong vaccine record when they entered their information on alberta.ca/CovidRecords,” reads a government news release. “The information that appeared on the record is the name, date of birth and the COVID-19 vaccination information.

“The QR code record is not connected to any other health or personal information.”

The technical problem remained under investigation late Thursday afternoon, the government said, as well as how many Albertans may have been impacted by it. The government added that the problem “does not appear to be caused by a security breach to the system.”

The government said the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner has been informed about the situation.

The new QR codes are being offered to Albertans planning to travel domestically and internationally and will meet federal travel requirements.