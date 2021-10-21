Menu

Global News at Noon Toronto
October 21 2021 12:10pm
01:53

Federal government unveils standardized COVID-19 vaccine passport for international travel

The COVID-19 vaccine passport incorporates the QR code provided by provinces and territories. Marianne Dimain reports.

