Alberta announces updated COVID-19 vaccine QR code for travel but website unavailable

On Tuesday, the health minister told Albertans planning to travel they would be able to download a new version of their COVID-19 vaccine record QR code the next day. But on Wednesday, updated QR codes were not yet available.

The new QR codes are being offered to Albertans planning to travel domestically and internationally. They will meet the federal travel requirements.

“The federal government now requires that Canadians 12 years and older show proof of vaccination to board domestic and international flights, as well as to get on passenger trains,” Health Minister Jason Copping said Tuesday.

“I’m pleased to share that Alberta’s QR code vaccine record will be updated tomorrow, Nov. 24, to meet the recommended Canadian standard for domestic and international travel.”

“If you already have your QR code vaccination record and aren’t planning to travel, you don’t need to worry about the updated version,” Copping added. “You can continue to use your already saved or printed vaccine record with the QR code to access local businesses and venues taking part in the restrictions exemption program.

“If you’re planning to go on a trip soon, visit alberta.ca\covidrecords beginning tomorrow to get your new record and make your trip that much easier.”

2:01 Proof of COVID-19 vaccine QR code mandatory in Alberta starting Monday Proof of COVID-19 vaccine QR code mandatory in Alberta starting Monday – Nov 14, 2021

On Wednesday, Alberta Health reported there were issues accessing the updated vaccine record and it was “looking into it.”

The website alberta.ca\covidrecords was shut down temporarily while Alberta Health worked on the issue.

“You can continue to use the Alberta vaccine record with a QR code at Alberta businesses and while travelling,” Alberta Health said in a series of messages on Twitter. “Please check the required travel documents with the government of Canada and your destination ahead of any interprovincial or international travel.”

The #COVID19AB vaccine record recommended for travel is still unavailable. However, the website is back up again in case any Albertan needs to access the previous version of the vaccine record with a QR code on https://t.co/oSSWr056kU https://t.co/vfI2q5t62A — Alberta Health (@GoAHealth) November 24, 2021

