9 more COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region, active cases fall below 100

Waterloo Public Health reported nine more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as the number of active cases in the area dipped below 100 for the first time in 2021.

The new cases bring the total number of cases in the area to 19,962, while dropping the rolling seven-day average number of new daily cases down to 12.4.

The area is also down to 98 active COVID-19 cases, which is two cases less than 24 hours earlier.

For the second straight day, no new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the area, leaving the death toll at 302 including three this month.

Another 13 people have been cleared of the virus, raising the total number of resolved cases in the area to 19,560.

Waterloo Public Health says there are now nine people in area hospitals as a result of COVID-19 with two patients needing intensive care. There were just three people reported to be hospitalized on Wednesday.

The Waterloo area is back down to three active COVID-19 outbreaks after a new one was declared in construction but others at an old-age home and an unnamed manufacturing site came to an end.

Waterloo Public Health says there have been 887,758 vaccinations in Waterloo Region, which is 1,052 more than it reported on Wednesday.

A total of 439,465 area residents are now fully vaccinated, which is 766 more than was announced 24 hours earlier.

This means that 74.63 per cent of all area residents are now fully vaccinated, a number that rises to 86.66 per cent when you discount those who are ineligible to be vaccinated.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 413 new COVID-19 cases, the 11th day in a row the count is fewer than 500. The provincial case total now stands at 596,280.

According to Thursday’s report, 66 cases were recorded in Toronto, 54 in Peel Region, 36 in Ottawa, 29 in York Region, 21 in Windsor-Essex, 20 in Simcoe Muskoka, 18 each in Lambton and Halton, 17 in Southwestern and 16 each in Waterloo and Durham.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 15 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,827 as four more deaths were recorded.

–With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues