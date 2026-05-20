Snowbirds’ final season in iconic jets includes shows across Canada and U.S.

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The Canadian Snowbirds are getting ready for their iconic, bright red Tutor jets’ final showings, as the group prepares to be grounded until replacement planes arrive.

On Tuesday, Defence Minister David McGuinty announced the aerial performance squadron would be temporarily grounded until at least the early 2030s, as the government is securing a new fleet of aircraft for the crew.

The new CT-157 Siskin II training crafts will replace the current, aging, CT-114 Tutor jets used by the birds since their creation in 1971.

Over the past 55 years, the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) group has awed audiences from coast-to-coast-to-coast, and beyond, in over 2,000 performances.

“Last October, when the Snowbirds performed in California (during) the American government shutdown, the response was fantastic,” Dan Dempsey, a former commanding officer of the squadron, who now works as a secretary with the Snowbirds Alumni Association.

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“The Snowbirds are Canada, and Canada is proud of the Snowbirds,” said the defence minister, adding the aerial performers are a symbol of national pride during Tuesday’s press conference.

This sentiment was echoed by Prime Minister Mark Carney, who briefly commented on the pause from Quebec that day.

“I, like many Canadians, have enjoyed the demonstrations of the Snowbirds,” Carney said, describing the air shows as “absolutely extraordinary.”

View image in full screen Prime Minister Mark Carney looks at a CT-114 Snowbird while touring IMP Aerospace, in Halifax on March 26, 2026. Darren Calabrese / THE CANADIAN PRESS

The Snowbirds have been based in Moose Jaw, Sask., about 72 kilometres west of Regina, since the group was created.

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McGunity’s announcement came from their base at 15 Wing Moose Jaw. This will remain the Snowbirds’ home when crews return to the skies in the early 2030s, he said.

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“(It was) very reassuring from the minister that the Snowbirds will continue to call Moose Jaw home. That’s very important – this really is the only community that they do belong in as their headquarters,” Moose Jaw Mayor James Murdock said.

“The Snowbirds are very cherished here in our community.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "The Snowbirds are very cherished here in our community."

Annual performances by the crew take place in the city. This year’s show will go on and is scheduled on July 11, according to the RCAF’s Snowbirds schedule.

“I’ve always maintained that 15 Wing and the Snowbirds are the beacon of the Prairies, and they’re part of our fabric, our DNA. I guess the way that I’m looking at this right now is, it will make the Snowbirds bigger and better for the next 55 years,” Murdock said.

1:50 Saskatchewan residents reflect on impact of Snowbirds

The Snowbirds also performs annually at other major events across Canada and will make their slotted appearances with the Tutor jets one last time this summer.

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“The schedule this year is not affected. The team is going to do everything they’re supposed to do this year – it’s just that it’s going to end in October,” Dempsey said.

On Sunday, the summer show season kicks off in Montreal at the Grand Prix.

In early June, the Snowbirds will migrate south of the border, where they will perform in Chesterfield, Missouri, before returning home and making stops in North Bay and Barrie, Ont.

They will also ring in Canada Day in the nation’s capital, and days later, will celebrate U.S. Independence Day in New York City.

Then, the crew will spend much of late July and early August in Alberta and B.C., before heading to the Maritimes in late August.

View image in full screen A Canadian Forces Snowbird parked at the tarmac at the Edmonton International Airport on July 24, 2025. Global News

In line with tradition, the Snowbirds will close out the CNE in Toronto on Labour Day weekend.

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As it stands, the squadron’s final appearance in the Tutor jets will be in California this October, but Jamie Speiser-Blanchet, the commander of the RCAF, said the show may be subject to change so the Tutors can be retired at home.

Dempsey said he will request the iconic red jets are retired in Calgary at this year’s Grey Cup in November.