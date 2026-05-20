More Americans inquiring about Canadian citizenship due to Bill C-3: Immigration lawyers

Changes to Canada’s citizenship act have resulted in an influx of Americans inquiring about seeking Canadian citizenship, immigration lawyers say.

In December, Bill C-3 was passed, changing the first-generation limit to citizenship by descent.

“As long as you could trace that citizenship back to someone that you are naturally related to that was born in Canada that had Canadian citizenship, that individual can pass their citizenship on down to further generations,” said Jessica Jensen, a partner and immigration lawyer at MLT Aikins.

“So right now there is no cap on the generational ability to pass on citizenship.”

Jensen says this has resulted in a spike in people seeking guidance on how to apply for citizenship and seek citizenship applications. She adds that, given the current political climate, the majority of applications and inquiries they are receiving are from Americans.

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“(With) the current administration in the U.S., there are a lot of folks looking for work opportunities or resident opportunities in Canada … having a great-grandparent who was Canadian and had Canadian citizenship that they could attach themselves to has really opened that door for them,” she said.

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She also says it has brought complications with it as well. Particularly for those who previously had to renounce their Canadian citizenship to obtain American citizenship, which was required between the 1940s and 1970s.

“It has opened kind of a can of worms in terms of things we are advising on for individuals,” Jensen said. “We have a handful of folks who might have renounced their Canadian citizenship during that period by a matter of requirement rather than a matter of intent or want. So there are a lot of questions as to whether or not those renunciations of Canadian citizenship prohibit an individual now.”

This has resulted in more Americans seeking historical documents and birth certificates to track Canadian lineage.

According to a provincial spokesperson, Manitoba Vital Statistics has observed an increasing number of applications from U.S. mailing addresses, which have identified citizenship as their reason for submission. In 2021, Vital Statistics received 48 applications of that kind. In 2024, they received 71 applications, and in 2025, it spiked to 225 applications. In 2026, there have already been 256 applications so far.

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The provincial spokesperson noted applications do not always include a reason for submission, so the numbers are not a total of all applications from the U.S. for citizenship purposes.

Alastair Clarke, an immigration and refugee lawyer in Winnipeg, says it’s unlikely anyone foresaw the volume of applications Bill C-3 would spur.

“I don’t believe the lawmakers planned on having applications from individuals who were four generations removed from a Canadian or five generations removed from a Canadian,” Clarke said. “I don’t believe the government planned or predicted that they would receive applications from individuals who are so far removed from Canada.”

Clarke said his firm, Clarke Immigration Law, has also been flooded with calls from people interested in applying for Canadian citizenship, with the majority being from south of the border.

“These are Americans who are looking for a backup plan,” Clarke said. “We’ve spoken to many Americans who are very anxious about what’s going on with the Trump administration.”

Clarke also noted that some applicants are making inquiries to connect with their roots.

“I’ve heard from individuals that have Canadian ancestry and they feel that inside they are Canadians and they want to get in touch with those Canadian roots,” he said.

“And that is one of the intentions of Bill C-3 … that was one of the explicit intentions of the legislation.”