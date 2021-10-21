Ontario reports 413 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 413 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the eleventh day in a row the count is fewer than 500. The provincial case total now stands at 596,280.

Of the 413 new cases recorded, the data showed 226 were unvaccinated people, 15 were partially vaccinated people, 140 were fully vaccinated people and for 32 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Thursday’s report, 66 cases were recorded in Toronto, 54 in Peel Region, 36 in Ottawa, 29 in York Region, 21 in Windsor-Essex, 20 in Simcoe Muskoka, 18 each in Lambton and Halton , 17 in Southwestern, and 16 each in Waterloo and Durham.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 15 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,827 as four more deaths were recorded.

Vaccinations, recoveries, testing, 7-day average in Ontario

As of 8 p.m. on Wednesday, 22,689 vaccines (8,148 for a first shot and 14,541 for a second shot) were administered in the last day.

There are more than 10.8 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 83.5 per cent of the eligible (12 and older) population. First dose coverage stands at 87.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, 583,097 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 98 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 488 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 3,356 — down from the previous day when it was at 3,435, and is down from Oct. 14 when it was at 4,022. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit just above 30,000. In the third wave in April, active cases topped 43,000.

The seven-day average has now reached 406, which is down from the week prior when it was 476. A month ago, the seven-day average was around 700.

The government said 31,889 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 12,387 tests currently under investigation.

Test positivity hit 1.6 per cent. Last week, test positivity was at 1.5 per cent.

Hospitalizations in Ontario

Ontario reported 274 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 (up by 16 from the previous day) with 161 patients in intensive care units (up by two) and 135 patients in intensive care units on a ventilator (up by three).

In the third wave peak, which was the worst wave for hospitalizations, the province saw as many as 900 patients in ICUs with COVID and almost 2,400 in general hospital wards.

Provincial officials announced they would start including the vaccination status of those hospitalized due to COVID-19 as part of their daily COVID-19 data reporting. They noted the new dataset will grow and improve over time as more information is collected. There may be a discrepancy due to how and when the information for both is collected.

For those in general hospital wards with COVID, 126 were unvaccinated, 7 were partially vaccinated and 40 were fully vaccinated. For those in ICUs, 65 were unvaccinated while 7 were partially vaccinated and 20 were fully vaccinated.

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consists of:

“Alpha” the B.1.1.7 VOC (first detected in the United Kingdom): 146,495 variant cases, which is unchanged since the previous day. This strain dominated Ontario’s third wave.

“Delta” the B.1.617.2 VOC (first detected in India): 20,075 variant cases, which is up by 53 since the previous day. This strain is dominating Ontario’s fourth wave.

“Beta” the B.1.351 VOC (first detected in South Africa): 1,503 variant cases, which is unchanged since the previous day.

“Gamma” the P.1 VOC (first detected in Brazil): 5,230 variant cases, which is unchanged since the previous day.

NOTE: It takes several days for positive COVID-19 tests to be re-examined for the exact variant. Therefore, there may be more variant cases than overall cases in daily reporting.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

298,019 people are male — an increase of 194 cases.

296,126 people are female — an increase of 221 cases.

16,958 people are under the age of four — an increase of 17 cases.

31,225 people are 5 to 11 — an increase of 62 cases.

53,253 people are 12 to 19 — an increase of 44 cases.

224,519 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 125 cases.

167,041 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 109 cases.

77,144 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 46 cases.

26,031 people are 80 and over — an increase of 8 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Here is a breakdown of the total deaths related to COVID-19 by age:

Deaths reported in ages 19 and under: Six

Deaths reported in ages 20 to 39: 99

Deaths reported in ages 40 to 59: 681

Deaths reported in ages 60 to 79: 3,212 (+3)

Deaths reported in ages 80 and older: 5,828 (+1)

The province notes there may be a reporting delay for deaths and data

Cases among students and staff at Ontario schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there are currently 573 out of 4,844 schools in Ontario with at least one COVID-19 case.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 94 new COVID-19 cases in schools — with 84 among students and 9 among staff. The data was collected between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday afternoon — a 24 hour period.

There are 1,126 active infections among both students and staff, a decrease from 1,148 active cases reported Wednesday.

One school is closed as a result of positive cases.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ontario Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,824 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of one death since the previous day. Thirteen virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are7 current outbreaks in homes, which is an increase of onefrom the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 17 active cases among long-term care residents and 21 active cases among staff — down by two and unchanged, respectively, in the last day.

