Global News Morning Toronto
October 22 2021 9:57am
05:14

Security concerns with QR codes

Cybersecurity and technology analyst, Ritesh Kotak, addresses the potential privacy concerns surrounding QR codes and vaccine passports and how you can safeguard your personal data.

