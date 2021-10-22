Global News Morning Toronto October 22 2021 9:57am 05:14 Security concerns with QR codes Cybersecurity and technology analyst, Ritesh Kotak, addresses the potential privacy concerns surrounding QR codes and vaccine passports and how you can safeguard your personal data. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8289230/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8289230/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?