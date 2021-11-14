Menu

Alberta
November 14 2021 8:19pm
02:00

Proof of COVID-19 vaccine QR code mandatory in Alberta starting Monday

The COVID-19 vaccine record card is out and the QR code is in starting Monday in Alberta. Jackie Wilson has the details of what patrons and businesses need to know.

