Annual lighting of Pointe-Claire tree kicks off holiday season

It is officially the holiday season — or at least it is in Pointe-Claire’s Village, where the annual lighting of the tree took place Thursday evening.

The Lakeshore Light Opera chorus delighted the audience with Christmas carols, getting everyone into the spirit of the season.

A light and fire show mesmerized the roughly 200 people in attendance.

Pointe-Claire’s new mayor, Tim Thomas, gave his first speech to citizens in his new role.

“Tons of people come, it’s very well-followed and it is a tradition, probably one of Pointe-Claire’s biggest traditions,” Thomas told Global News.

The event attracted people living in Pointe-Claire and beyond, including Nathan Sherzer and his family, who were visiting from Connecticut.

“We’re super excited. We came here 30 minutes before to make sure we’re not going to miss it,” Sherzer said.

“I’m very excited for my daughter and my son to witness this.”

Sherzer’s daughter Maya, 7, said she was most excited to skate around the tree once it was lit. “I’m excited because I’ve never seen it before and it sounds cool.”

The mayor promised special programming will be offered for the holiday and winter season as of Friday.

“In Pointe-Claire we hold dear our vibrant and active community life,” Thomas said in his speech.

A list of activities will be posted on the city’s website.