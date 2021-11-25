Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Homicide detectives investigating after man found dead in north Edmonton

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted November 25, 2021 6:15 pm
Edmonton police are investigating a suspicious death that happened on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. View image in full screen
Edmonton police are investigating a suspicious death that happened on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Global News

Homicide detectives have taken over a suspicious death investigation after a man’s body was found at a home Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called at around 2:30 p.m. to a residence near 133 Avenue and 90 Street.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday, Nov. 29.

Police are asking anyone who may have home security footage or dash cam footage of any “unusual activity” in the area to contact EPS.

Read more: Murders in Canada spiked to 30-year high in 2020, data shows

Police did not release any other details on Thursday.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton police tagedmonton police service tagEPS tagEdmonton crime tagSuspicious Death tagEdmonton homicide tagEdmonton Suspicious Death tagnorth Edmonton tagHomicide detectives tagEdmonton police investigation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers