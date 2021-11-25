Homicide detectives investigating after man found dead in north Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide detectives have taken over a suspicious death investigation after a man’s body was found at a home Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called at around 2:30 p.m. to a residence near 133 Avenue and 90 Street.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday, Nov. 29.

Police are asking anyone who may have home security footage or dash cam footage of any “unusual activity” in the area to contact EPS.

Police did not release any other details on Thursday.