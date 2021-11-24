Highway 1 through B.C.’s Fraser Valley could open to essential traffic on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

There’s some good news for some drivers who use Highway 1 through the Fraser Valley.

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said Wednesday that crews are hoping to open Highway 1 through the valley on Thursday.

He said critical temporary repairs are now completed on that route and water levels continue to recede.

The road will be open for essential travel only, Fleming said.

The opening will be contingent on the weather, he added, as the ground is already saturated.

An update will be provided to the public on Thursday.

Once this stretch of Highway 1 can be opened, it will connect the Fraser Valley to the rest of Highway 1, which is also for essential travel only.

Highway 1 between Popkum and Hope was opened in both directions to essential traffic on Saturday evening.

On Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon, from Hope to Boston Bar, crews have been able to clear a path for emergency travel only.

Highway 1 through the canyon is now open between the Boothroyd First Nation and Hope, providing the communities of Yale, Spuzzum and Boston Bar with a direct link to the Lower Mainland.

It is for essential travel only.