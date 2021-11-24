B.C. bracing for next round of storms as provincial government provides update

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government is set to provide an update on the flooding in the province Wednesday afternoon.

Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth, Minister of Transportation Rob Fleming and Agricultural Minister Lana Popham will speak to the media at 1 p.m.

Meanwhile, B.C. is heading back into a period of a parade of storms with very little break expected.

Global BC Meteorologist Kristi Gordon says these storms are on top of the 200-per-cent-plus above-average precipitation the province has seen in many areas already this fall.

This next series of storms could put November into record-breaking territory for rainfall as the first three are expected to be atmospheric rivers, Gordon said.

The first of the series will hit the coast late Wednesday with the heaviest precipitation for the South Coast expected Wednesday night through early Friday.

The water level on the Sumas Prairie is slowly dropping but many homes and farms remain underwater, creating an uncertain future for many.

The city is continuing repairs to damaged dikes and infrastructure as it prepares for another bout of rainfall later this week.

Eighty per cent of repairs to the Sumas dike are now complete, Mayor Henry Braun said, and the city hopes to add another five feet of height before Thursday’s forecasted atmospheric river.

“We are using projections to anticipate water levels and how they will intersect with the status of our dikes,” he said in a Tuesday news conference.

“All of the repair and reinforcement work to the dikes so far have been done to ensure we have the best protection possible should the Nooksack River overflow again and water comes in from Washington state.”

Residents of flood-evacuated Merritt, B.C., were allowed to return to their community on Tuesday.

However, the return migration proved to be a trickle, with around 2,000 residents allowed to go home, and not a sudden rush.

“We’re excited to be home,” Merritt resident Tosha Illingworth told Global News, even though she wasn’t sure what she’d be returning to.

Merritt has a three-phase plan in allowing residents to return home, starting with those who still have electric, gas and internet services.

This story will be updated following the press conference at 1 p.m.

