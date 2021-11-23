Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. floods: Residents trickling back to Merritt as flooded city begins return-home plan

By Doyle Potenteau & Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 23, 2021 7:33 pm
The City of Merritt began Phase 1 on Tuesday of allowing 2,000 residents to return to the flood-damaged community in B.C.’s Interior. View image in full screen
The City of Merritt began Phase 1 on Tuesday of allowing 2,000 residents to return to the flood-damaged community in B.C.’s Interior. Global News

Residents of flood-evacuated Merritt, B.C., were allowed to return to their community on Tuesday.

However, the return migration proved to be a trickle, with around 2,000 residents allowed to go home, and not a sudden rush.

“We’re excited to be home,” Merritt resident Tosha Illingworth told Global News, even though she wasn’t sure what she’d be returning to.

Read more: Some residents of flooded Merritt, B.C. will be able to go home soon, mayor confirms

Illingworth said the flood profoundly affected Merritt, noting that “our community isn’t the same anymore. Lots of people lost their homes and there’s lots of rebuilding that needs to be done.

Last week, residents of the community of 7,000 were forced to flee due to sudden flooding.

Story continues below advertisement

That flooding overwhelmed the local waste-water system and resulted in drinking water being contaminated.

Merritt has a three-phase plan in allowing residents to return home, starting with those who still have electric, gas and internet services.

Click to play video: 'B.C. floods: Merritt releases its return home plan' B.C. floods: Merritt releases its return home plan
B.C. floods: Merritt releases its return home plan

Residents who returned home on Tuesday are on evacuation alert and there is a boil water notice in place. They are also being asked to limit water consumption.

“We’re absolutely delighted that we’ve been able to rescind the evacuation order for a small section of the city,” said Greg Lowis, Merritt information officer.

City officials said they expect more residents to return on Thursday, but have to first confirm that there will be enough water for everyone.

Click to play video: 'Merritt officials warn residents ‘city not the same’' Merritt officials warn residents ‘city not the same’
Merritt officials warn residents ‘city not the same’

 

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC Flooding tagBC Floods tagMerritt tagBC Interior tagsouthern interior tagMerritt Flooding tagMerritt BC tagCity Of Merritt tagflood evacuees return tagMerritt evacuees return tagMerritt residents return home tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers