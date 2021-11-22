Manitoba says 13K vaccination appointments made for kids 5-11 Monday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly 13,000 appointments were made for Manitoba kids aged 5-11 to get vaccinated in the first five hours of the province offering vaccination slots Monday morning.

Parents could start booking appointments for their kids starting at 6 a.m.

Health Canada approved use of the Pfizer vaccine for children on Friday.

The first available appointments are at the end of the week, the province says.

The head of Manitoba’s vaccine taskforce, Dr. Joss Reimer is expected to have more information at a 2 p.m. press conference. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

This morning’s rush of appointments means the Winnipeg vaccination site at RBC Convention Centre will no longer be accepting walk-in appointments as of Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

1:43 Winnipeg mom looking forward to getting her younger kids vaccinated Winnipeg mom looking forward to getting her younger kids vaccinated

Appointments can still be booked for the centre by calling 1-844-626-8222 or though the province’s website.

Health officials recommend parents looking to book vaccine appointments for two or more children should book by phone, as it’s faster when making multiple appointments.

The vaccine will require two doses of 10 micrograms each for kids aged five to 11 — one-third of the dose for adults.

Canada began receiving shipments of the doses for young children on Sunday.

The federal government has said all of the 2.9 million doses ordered — enough to provide first doses to all eligible children in the country — will be received by the end of the week.

Story continues below advertisement

Provincial officials have said shots for kids 5-11 will be available through several locations, including in-school without parents or guardians present, as long as parents or guardians give permission.

The shots will also be available at doctor’s offices, pharmacies, vaccine super sites, and clinics on First Nations and in urban Indigenous clinics.

There are roughly 125,000 kids between the age of 5-11 in Manitoba, the province has said. The province says children must be five years old at the time their appointment is booked.

Story continues below advertisement

The province and the National Advisory Committee on Immunization are recommending you don’t get the COVID-19 shot within two weeks of any other vaccine — including the flu shot.

They also recommend an eight-week window between doses one and two.

0:21 Manitoba to take appointments for 5-11 year old vaccinations starting Monday Manitoba to take appointments for 5-11 year old vaccinations starting Monday